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Al-Baqarah
135
2:135
وقالوا كونوا هودا او نصارى تهتدوا قل بل ملة ابراهيم حنيفا وما كان من المشركين ١٣٥
وَقَالُوا۟ كُونُوا۟ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ تَهْتَدُوا۟ ۗ قُلْ بَلْ مِلَّةَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ حَنِيفًۭا ۖ وَمَا كَانَ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ١٣٥
وَقَالُواْ
كُونُواْ
هُودًا
أَوۡ
نَصَٰرَىٰ
تَهۡتَدُواْۗ
قُلۡ
بَلۡ
مِلَّةَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
حَنِيفٗاۖ
وَمَا
كَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
١٣٥
Dicono: «Siate giudei o nazareni, sarete sulla retta via». Di’: «[Seguiamo] piuttosto la religione di Abramo, che era puro credente e non associatore»
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Safiya B
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9 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:135, 3:67, 3:65
In these ayat, Allah SWT is describing the discourse between the Jews and the Christians regarding Ibrahim(as): whether Ibrahim was a Jew, or a Christian.
I think what Allah is trying to teach us here is to look past labels, and instead look at actions.
Allah takes us back to what the foundation of religion should be: not about the labels we attach to ourselves, but about the actions we take. And yet, Allah still describes Ibrahim as a “Muslim...
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6
2
Almas K.
Seguire
11 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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12
8
Reshad Noorzay
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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