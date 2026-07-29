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Al-Baqarah
120
2:120
ولن ترضى عنك اليهود ولا النصارى حتى تتبع ملتهم قل ان هدى الله هو الهدى ولين اتبعت اهواءهم بعد الذي جاءك من العلم ما لك من الله من ولي ولا نصير ١٢٠
وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ ٱلْيَهُودُ وَلَا ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ ۗ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى ٱللَّهِ هُوَ ٱلْهُدَىٰ ۗ وَلَئِنِ ٱتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَآءَهُم بَعْدَ ٱلَّذِى جَآءَكَ مِنَ ٱلْعِلْمِ ۙ مَا لَكَ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ ١٢٠
وَلَن
تَرۡضَىٰ
عَنكَ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
وَلَا
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
حَتَّىٰ
تَتَّبِعَ
مِلَّتَهُمۡۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
هُوَ
ٱلۡهُدَىٰۗ
وَلَئِنِ
ٱتَّبَعۡتَ
أَهۡوَآءَهُم
بَعۡدَ
ٱلَّذِي
جَآءَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعِلۡمِ
مَا
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
نَصِيرٍ
١٢٠
Né i giudei né i nazareni saranno mai soddisfatti di te, finché non seguirai la loro religione
1
. Di’ : «E la Guida di Allah, la vera Guida». E se acconsentirai ai loro desideri dopo che hai avuto la conoscenza, non troverai né patrono né soccorritore contro Allah.
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ekaterina myachina
Seguire
5 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:120
The Only Guidance
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:120) through the Hadith
Acceptance brings comfort.
We all long to be accepted.
But it has never been the measure of truth.
Even the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was not promised everyone's approval.
Allah ﷻ says:
﴿وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلَا النَّصَارَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ﴾
"The Jews and the Christians will never be pleased with you until you follow their way."
Yet the ayah does not leave ou...
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Abdelrahman Badawy
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anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:120
There's a very important fallacy I want you to look out for: A lot of people equate freedom with degeneracy.
In other words, their criteria for assessing whether a person (or society) is free, is how widespread sin and hedonism is. In their eyes, a 'healthy' society must provide easy access to evil for us to consider it really free.
So for example, if a person uses their freedom on the weekend to go worship, they aren't really free. They're br...
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24
6
Jonala Vann
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anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:120
Once you know the Truth and turn from it, none can save you from Allah.
This is how I feel about reverting to Islam from Christianity.
How can I turn away from the Truth, there is nowhere left from me to turn.
If i was to walk away from Islam where would I go?
Certainly not backwards! And certainly not to any false religion.
So my only options is to stay and grow.
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