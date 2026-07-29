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Al-Baqarah
12
2:12
الا انهم هم المفسدون ولاكن لا يشعرون ١٢
أَلَآ إِنَّهُمْ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْسِدُونَ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا يَشْعُرُونَ ١٢
أَلَآ
إِنَّهُمۡ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡسِدُونَ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١٢
Non sono forse questi i corruttori? Ma non se ne avvedono.
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Ahmad Hasan Al Burhan
Seguire
11 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:12
Beware, it is they who are the corrupters, but they perceive [it] not.
Ala • Beware
This verse powerfully rejects the claims of hypocrites in a rhetorical way against their saying "we are only reformers". The first word ala means beware which is mentioned to warn and alert others that next news is very important.
Inna • indeed
The word INNA is used here for more emphasis that there is no doubt in next phrase that's About to be mentioned and i...
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4
0
Nadia
Seguire
anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:12
The amount of times I have read these ayahs in Surah Baqarah, and in my brain, I put myself in the category of the believers who try to do the right thing, whenever I've read the verses on the hypocrites, not once did I ever question....could this be me? I always thought this part doesn't apply to me, but SubhanAllah I just read something that WOKE me up. It's absolutely possible that I could be the one with a sickness in my heart, I could be cau...
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17
3
Ashfaq Katariya
Seguire
21 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:11-12, 14:42
When Oppression Feels Loud — But Allah Is Watching
There are nights when scrolling feels unbearable.
Images of children under rubble.
Mothers crying over lifeless bodies.
Fathers carrying what remains of their homes.
From Gaza to other parts of the world, oppression is not hidden anymore. It is broadcast in real time.
And sometimes the question forms quietly in the heart:
“Ya Allah… where is justice?”
But Allah already described this mental...
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16
0
Almas K.
Seguire
24 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
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21
6
محمد اشراق
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
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18
0
Sherene Mansor
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:11-12
و ما يشْعرون
..and they are not aware.
Always thought these verses referred only to the munafiqun. Allah isn't talking about me here. He already described me earlier in the surah as one of the mukmin.
How utterly arrogant of me!
An Ustadz pointed out that these characteristics can and do exist in people who call themselves Muslims, too, like me.
How many times have I wasted food. A creation of Allah had to be slaughtered so that I can eat ...
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13
10
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