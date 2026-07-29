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Al-Baqarah
110
2:110
واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة وما تقدموا لانفسكم من خير تجدوه عند الله ان الله بما تعملون بصير ١١٠
وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتُوا۟ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ ۚ وَمَا تُقَدِّمُوا۟ لِأَنفُسِكُم مِّنْ خَيْرٍۢ تَجِدُوهُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌۭ ١١٠
وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتُواْ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَۚ
وَمَا
تُقَدِّمُواْ
لِأَنفُسِكُم
مِّنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
تَجِدُوهُ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٞ
١١٠
Assolvete l’orazione e pagate la decima
1
. E tutto quanto di bene avrete compiuto lo ritroverete presso Allah. Allah osserva tutto quello che fate.
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Khalisa M.
Seguire
anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:110
Welcome to my TED talk 👋🏾
If you were to give a talk on stage, how would you feel beforehand?
Nervous, nauseous, anxious?
Excited, confident?
Indifferent?
And how would you picture the audience?
Dissatisfied and unimpressed—booing and throwing tomatoes?
Or attentive and receptive—clapping and throwing roses?
But what if, when you stepped onto the stage, something strange happened… nothing.
No applause.
No heckling.
No interest.
Just… sil...
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20
7
chocolate frappe
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2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:110
The previous ayah pertained to how we should forgive others (in context of the sira of the Prophet, the People of the Book) despite their enmity towards us as a consequence of their envy.
The first meaning behind this ayat, as pointed out by many of our fellow sisters and brothers, is that one immediately understands that it is directly ordering us 'to pray' and to 'give charity'. However, I believe that one should also ponder on the reason as ...
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3
0
Talha Ghannam
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:110
#FridayReminders
23: Goodly Commands
Quran Reflections by Talha Ghannam
Video:
https://youtu.be/ZaVZibbK5Hs
Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/quranclub
App: www.quranclub.org
Website: www.otpok.com
---
وَأَقِيمُواْ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتُواْ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَۚ وَمَا تُقَدِّمُواْ لِأَنفُسِكُم مِّنۡ خَيۡرٖ تَجِدُوهُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِمَا تَعۡمَلُونَ بَصِيرٞ
Establish prayer, and pay zakah. Whatever good you send forth for yourselves, you will ˹ce...
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1
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Mahjabeen Ahmad
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:110
The good we do, the wrong we do, no one benefits or is harmed by it more than one’s self.
When we seek our reward other than from Allah, we have downgraded the quality of our deeds at the hands of our own intentions and what rewards they could have achieved.
Honour the sight of Allah for Him to honour you. For Allāh never forgets, yet for the masses your today’s deeds will be yesterday’s news.
16
1
Sherene Mansor
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:110, 73:20
و ما تقدّموا لأنفسكم من خير
' what ever good you send forth for yourselves '
Pre Ramadhan rush for my dear friend is always to send gifts back to her family.
All the things she bought and accumulated for a whole year through her hard-earned wages as a daily cleaner will be securely packed in human sized boxes. Clothes, dry foods, toys are carefully picked with each family member in mind. Every year, I see her go through this painstaking exercise...
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5
2
A Siddiqui
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 35:29-30, 42:23, 2:215, 2:110
Yesterday while I was doing some work around the house, my 3 year old daughter came to show me a $1 bill she found somewhere and said, 'I wanna give this dolla to poy peepo (I want to give this dollar to poor people)'. Even though it was probably my dollar bill to begin with, I wanted to give her a thousand dollars in return! It made me think:
'How much more appreciative and more generous is Allah to His slave than a mother is to her child?'
He...
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