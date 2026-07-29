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Al-Baqarah
108
2:108
ام تريدون ان تسالوا رسولكم كما سيل موسى من قبل ومن يتبدل الكفر بالايمان فقد ضل سواء السبيل ١٠٨
أَمْ تُرِيدُونَ أَن تَسْـَٔلُوا۟ رَسُولَكُمْ كَمَا سُئِلَ مُوسَىٰ مِن قَبْلُ ۗ وَمَن يَتَبَدَّلِ ٱلْكُفْرَ بِٱلْإِيمَـٰنِ فَقَدْ ضَلَّ سَوَآءَ ٱلسَّبِيلِ ١٠٨
أَمۡ
تُرِيدُونَ
أَن
تَسۡـَٔلُواْ
رَسُولَكُمۡ
كَمَا
سُئِلَ
مُوسَىٰ
مِن
قَبۡلُۗ
وَمَن
يَتَبَدَّلِ
ٱلۡكُفۡرَ
بِٱلۡإِيمَٰنِ
فَقَدۡ
ضَلَّ
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
١٠٨
Vorreste interrogare il vostro Messaggero
1
come in passato fu interrogato Mosè
2
? Sappiate che chi scambia la fede con la miscredenza, in verità si allontana dalla retta via.
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ekaterina myachina
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7 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:108-109
The Resistance Within
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:108–109) through the Hadith
The heart does not always turn away from truth openly.
Sometimes it hesitates:
wanting more signs,
more reassurance,
more certainty before finally surrendering.
﴿أَمْ تُرِيدُونَ أَن تَسْأَلُوا رَسُولَكُمْ كَمَا سُئِلَ مُوسَىٰ مِن قَبْلُ﴾
“Or do you intend to ask your Messenger as Moses was asked before?” (2:108)
The ayah is not discouraging sincere questions.
It feels ...
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