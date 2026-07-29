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Al-Baqarah
104
2:104
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تقولوا راعنا وقولوا انظرنا واسمعوا وللكافرين عذاب اليم ١٠٤
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَقُولُوا۟ رَٰعِنَا وَقُولُوا۟ ٱنظُرْنَا وَٱسْمَعُوا۟ ۗ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٠٤
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تَقُولُواْ
رَٰعِنَا
وَقُولُواْ
ٱنظُرۡنَا
وَٱسۡمَعُواْۗ
وَلِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
١٠٤
O voi che credete, non dite «râ’inâ» ma dite «undhurnà»
1
e ascoltate. Gli empi miscredenti avranno un doloroso castigo.
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ekaterina myachina
Seguire
9 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:104
The Words We Leave Behind
Reading Al-Baqarah 2:104 through the Hadith
At first glance, the ayah seems to revolve around a single word.
But the more one sits with it, the more it begins to feel like an ayah about adab.
Some people had begun using the word:
﴿رَاعِنَا﴾ - rāʿinā
in a way that carried mockery and hidden disrespect toward the Prophet ﷺ.
The āyah does not stop at correcting the expression.
It teaches a different way of speaking:
﴿وَ...
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8
0
Kaynat Sarwar
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:104
This ayah has such a beautiful adab that Allah teaches us.
The believers were instructed not to say 'ra'ina' but to say 'unzurna' instead.
When the people would listen to Rasool SAW when he spoke, some at the back who could not hear would say 'Ra'ina', which meant 'could you extend us some courtesy'.
Instead Allah told them to say clearly, 'wait for us'.
Such a subtle point, but so profound. At first glance you might think what is the differen...
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19
1
gemi hartojo
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:104
This ayat to me struck me hard because it’s in line with what my dear husband said to me, your choice of words isn’t correct. I took offense to his commentary because my intentions were not negative just I chose a word that colored the meaning behind what I was saying.
This ayat reminded me that words AND intentions are important because those words roll off our tongue and can either uplift or smash a person down even though we are using words ...
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