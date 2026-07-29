Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
101
2:101
ولما جاءهم رسول من عند الله مصدق لما معهم نبذ فريق من الذين اوتوا الكتاب كتاب الله وراء ظهورهم كانهم لا يعلمون ١٠١
وَلَمَّا جَآءَهُمْ رَسُولٌۭ مِّنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌۭ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ كِتَـٰبَ ٱللَّهِ وَرَآءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠١
وَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُمۡ
رَسُولٞ
مِّنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
مُصَدِّقٞ
لِّمَا
مَعَهُمۡ
نَبَذَ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُوتُواْ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
كِتَٰبَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَرَآءَ
ظُهُورِهِمۡ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٠١
E quando giunse loro, da parte di Allah, un messaggero che confermava quello che già avevano ricevuto, alcuni di quelli a cui erano state date le Scritture, si gettarono alle spalle il Libro di Allah
1
, come se non sapessero nulla.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
ekaterina myachina
Seguire
9 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:99-101
Behind Their Backs
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:99–101) through the Hadith
The ayah describes the scene almost physically.
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُمْ رَسُولٌ مِّنْ عِندِ اللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌ مِّنَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ وَرَاءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ﴾
“And when a Messenger came to them from Allah confirming what was already with them, a group among those who had been given the Scripture cast...
Vedi altro
5
0
tareq abed
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:101-103
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
Vedi altro
14
0
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì