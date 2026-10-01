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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Inshiqaq Ayah 21
Al-Inshiqaq
21
84:21
واذا قري عليهم القران لا يسجدون ۩ ٢١
وَإِذَا قُرِئَ عَلَيْهِمُ ٱلْقُرْءَانُ لَا يَسْجُدُونَ ۩ ٢١
وَإِذَا
ﲹ
قُرِئَ
ﲺ
عَلَيۡهِمُ
ﲻ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانُ
ﲼ
لَا
ﲽ
يَسۡجُدُونَۤ ۩
ﲾﲿﳀ
٢١
ﳁ
e non si prosternano quando si recita loro il Corano1()?
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