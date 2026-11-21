It may be gathered from these examples that God is always actively taking care of this world. On the grounds of this world being for the purpose of trial or test, He has kept the system of this world functioning on the basis of ‘cause and effect’, yet He intervenes in this system again and again. God sometimes adopts a constructive method and sometimes a seemingly destructive method. But, on every occasion, from the point of view of broad inner wisdom, it is all attributable to His graciousness, and it is meant to ensure that in the course of the free play of cause and effect, the real purposes behind creation are not defeated.