The Prophet Moses and Khidr, God’s favoured servants, who were very near to Him, wanted the local people of a place they had reached to treat them as guests and feed them. But they refused to do so. This shows that it is not enough for one simply to be in oneself righteous and truthful and to be in God’s favour, in order to have a place in others’ esteem. Had the people of that place recognized them, they would have certainly made them their guests and obtained their blessings. But due to their ordinary outward appearance, they ignored them. They could not see them in the light of their inner reality. In spite of this inhospitable treatment, Khidr repaired a crumbling wall belonging to the local people. The behaviour of God’s true and pious subjects with others is not retaliatory, but is always in accordance with the norms of justice and righteousness.