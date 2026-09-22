There are two types of individuals—one who already possesses a knowledge of the Truth and the other who apparently does not. However, the second type also are acquainted with the Truth at the level of their inherent nature. The former are the bearers of the book, while the latter draw on the resources of their own nature. If people are really sincere and serious, they recognize the Truth immediately. One group might recognize it as a Divine Book from heaven, while the other might recognize it as a Book of Nature. To each one, the Truth will manifest itself as a matter after his own heart. But, people often become enmeshed in a variety of psychological problems, due to which they adopt a rigid attitude of denial. They go on denying the Truth, even though there may be many factors in its support, and even if many arguments are advanced in its favour.