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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 11
Al-'Ankabut
11
29:11
وليعلمن الله الذين امنوا وليعلمن المنافقين ١١
وَلَيَعْلَمَنَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَلَيَعْلَمَنَّ ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ ١١
وَلَيَعۡلَمَنَّ
ﲐ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲑ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲒ
ءَامَنُواْ
ﲓ
وَلَيَعۡلَمَنَّ
ﲔ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
ﲕ
١١
ﲖ
Allah conosce perfettamente i credenti e perfettamente conosce gli ipocriti.
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