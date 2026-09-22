There is firm assurance of God’s help to prophets and their followers. But entitlement to this help is achieved only after the exercise of patience. Patience has been given so much importance, so that those who uphold the Truth may be fully established as champions of the Truth and tyrants may be proved to be such. In order to reach the stage where this distinction becomes clear, the upholders of Truth have to exercise patience unilaterally. The patience they exercise makes them entitled to God’s help in this world and, by virtue of this very quality, they become entitled to be God’s witnesses against transgressors on the Day of Judgement. The Book which comes from God comes only for providing guidance to human beings. But this guidance is useful only to those who are wise, i.e. those who are not bound by certain untoward considerations; those who keep themselves free of complexes; those who test matters on the basis of rationality and not on any other basis. Those who, unlike the former, indulge in an irrational interpretation of God’s guidance are transgressors, while those who treat the guidance of God as a matter of logic are the ones who have achieved success.