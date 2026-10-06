If someone is misled by another, it is not a one-sided affair. Both the individuals for their part think that they are fulfilling some purpose. When Satan deceives a man and wins him over to his side, he tries to fulfil his challenge to God at the beginning of creation that he would make a large part of God’s creation fall a prey to his temptations ( 17:61 ). Those who surrender themselves to Satan have definite self-interests in mind. There are some who promote their business dealings through magic in the name of jinn, or connect their poetry or charms with some jinn master and thus establish superiority over the general public. Similarly, the supporters of all such movements as rise under satanic inducements, extend their support to them because they expect that in this way they can easily establish their leadership in society. Satanic slogans, as compared to the Divine call, have always proved to be more attractive to the general masses.