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Al-An'am
111
6:111
۞ ولو اننا نزلنا اليهم الملايكة وكلمهم الموتى وحشرنا عليهم كل شيء قبلا ما كانوا ليومنوا الا ان يشاء الله ولاكن اكثرهم يجهلون ١١١
۞ وَلَوْ أَنَّنَا نَزَّلْنَآ إِلَيْهِمُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةَ وَكَلَّمَهُمُ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ وَحَشَرْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ كُلَّ شَىْءٍۢ قُبُلًۭا مَّا كَانُوا۟ لِيُؤْمِنُوٓا۟ إِلَّآ أَن يَشَآءَ ٱللَّهُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ يَجْهَلُونَ ١١١
۞ وَلَوۡ
أَنَّنَا
نَزَّلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةَ
وَكَلَّمَهُمُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَحَشَرۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٖ
قُبُلٗا
مَّا
كَانُواْ
لِيُؤۡمِنُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
يَجۡهَلُونَ
١١١
Quand’anche facessimo scendere gli angeli su di loro, i morti parlassero e radunassimo tutte le cose di fronte a loro, crederebbero solo se Allah vuole. Ma la maggior parte di loro ignora!
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Fahim Shahriar Shuvro
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 6:111
Once I was derailed from the path of the light, from Siratul Mustaqim. But then, Allah has 'willed' (reference to this verse) to bestow me with Hidayat and Alhamdulillah, all thanks to Allah, I’m now back again on the way to get closer to my Lord, the Most Merciful.
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