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Al-An'am
110
6:110
ونقلب افيدتهم وابصارهم كما لم يومنوا به اول مرة ونذرهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١١٠
وَنُقَلِّبُ أَفْـِٔدَتَهُمْ وَأَبْصَـٰرَهُمْ كَمَا لَمْ يُؤْمِنُوا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍۢ وَنَذَرُهُمْ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ١١٠
وَنُقَلِّبُ
أَفۡـِٔدَتَهُمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡ
كَمَا
لَمۡ
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَوَّلَ
مَرَّةٖ
وَنَذَرُهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١١٠
Sconvolgeremo i loro cuori e i loro occhi e li lasceremo progredire alla cieca nella loro ribellione per non aver creduto la prima volta.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
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2 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 6:110, 2:165, 57:3
Strengthen Your Faith, Strengthen Your Heart
Want a stronger faith? A firmer heart? It's all about connection. Connect with Allah ﷻ prayer, dive deep into the Quran, learn all you can about Islam, and surround yourself with positive influences.
Remember, building a strong faith takes time. Be patient, persevere, and trust Allah ﷻ. Your heart will thank you.
Al-Nu’man ibn Bashir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, ...
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