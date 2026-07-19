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9
30:9
اولم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم كانوا اشد منهم قوة واثاروا الارض وعمروها اكثر مما عمروها وجاءتهم رسلهم بالبينات فما كان الله ليظلمهم ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٩
أَوَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَيَنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۚ كَانُوٓا۟ أَشَدَّ مِنْهُمْ قُوَّةًۭ وَأَثَارُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْضَ وَعَمَرُوهَآ أَكْثَرَ مِمَّا عَمَرُوهَا وَجَآءَتْهُمْ رُسُلُهُم بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ ۖ فَمَا كَانَ ٱللَّهُ لِيَظْلِمَهُمْ وَلَـٰكِن كَانُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَهُمْ يَظْلِمُونَ ٩
أَوَلَمۡ
يَسِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَيَنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡۚ
كَانُوٓاْ
أَشَدَّ
مِنۡهُمۡ
قُوَّةٗ
وَأَثَارُواْ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَعَمَرُوهَآ
أَكۡثَرَ
مِمَّا
عَمَرُوهَا
وَجَآءَتۡهُمۡ
رُسُلُهُم
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِۖ
فَمَا
كَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيَظۡلِمَهُمۡ
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٩
Non hanno forse viaggiato sulla terra, e visto quel che è accaduto a coloro chi li hanno preceduti? Erano più forti di loro e avevano coltivato e popolato la terra più di quanto essi non l’abbiano fatto. Giunsero con prove evidenti Messaggeri della loro gente: non fu Allah a far loro torto, furono essi a far torto a se stessi
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Syaari Ab Rahman
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anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 30:9, 30:41, 30:5
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
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Emma Turahman
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6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 30:9, 10:44, 4:40
Allah subhanahu wa ta'ala we need Your pardon and grace. You're As Salam, al Quddoos.
You do not wrong in the least. SubhanAllah. Glory be to Allah.
We are full of wrong doing.
We ask for Your mercy, grace and pardon. Please, though Your justice is perfect, don't hold us accountable and take us to trial on the Day of Judgement.
يا حي يا قيوم برحمتك أستغيث أصلح لي شأني كله و لا تكلني إلى نفسي طرفة عين
O Ever Living, O All Sustaining i ask for ...
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