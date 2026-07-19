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8
30:8
اولم يتفكروا في انفسهم ما خلق الله السماوات والارض وما بينهما الا بالحق واجل مسمى وان كثيرا من الناس بلقاء ربهم لكافرون ٨
أَوَلَمْ يَتَفَكَّرُوا۟ فِىٓ أَنفُسِهِم ۗ مَّا خَلَقَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَآ إِلَّا بِٱلْحَقِّ وَأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۗ وَإِنَّ كَثِيرًۭا مِّنَ ٱلنَّاسِ بِلِقَآئِ رَبِّهِمْ لَكَـٰفِرُونَ ٨
أَوَلَمۡ
يَتَفَكَّرُواْ
فِيٓ
أَنفُسِهِمۗ
مَّا
خَلَقَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَآ
إِلَّا
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗىۗ
وَإِنَّ
كَثِيرٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِلِقَآيِٕ
رَبِّهِمۡ
لَكَٰفِرُونَ
٨
Non hanno riflettuto in loro stessi? Allah ha creato i cieli e la terra e tutto ciò che vi è frammezzo secondo verità e per un termine stabilito. Molti uomini però non credono nell’incontro con il loro Signore.
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Riferimento
Ayah 30:8
Just as every artist is reflected in their artworks but is not the artwork itself, Allah is reflected in what He creates, but is not limited by His creation.
We come to know God through His qualities
Allah’s qualities are manifested in all of physical creation. We can see Allah’s power (Al-Jabbar) reflected in the ocean, we can feel His mercy (Ar-Rahman) through the rain, we can experience His love (Al-Wadud) through a mother holding her chil...
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slave of Allah
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Riferimento
Ayah 30:8
A Muslim must engage in deep contemplation and remember death every night before sleeping. This is 'Beneficial Sleeping'
'Before heading to sleep, reflect for an hour for Allaah upon how the day was spent.
Repentance should be renewed for him, and one should sleep with the firm resolve to not repeat that sin if he awakes.
This should be done nightly, so if he dies, he does so in a state of repentance.
Though if he awakes, he does so anticip...
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