Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
58
30:58
ولقد ضربنا للناس في هاذا القران من كل مثل ولين جيتهم باية ليقولن الذين كفروا ان انتم الا مبطلون ٥٨
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـٰذَا ٱلْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍۢ ۚ وَلَئِن جِئْتَهُم بِـَٔايَةٍۢ لَّيَقُولَنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓا۟ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا مُبْطِلُونَ ٥٨
وَلَقَدۡ
ضَرَبۡنَا
لِلنَّاسِ
فِي
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
كُلِّ
مَثَلٖۚ
وَلَئِن
جِئۡتَهُم
بِـَٔايَةٖ
لَّيَقُولَنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
مُبۡطِلُونَ
٥٨
In questo Corano abbiamo proposto agli uomini ogni specie di metafora. Quando però porti loro un segno, i miscredenti diranno: «Non siete altro che impostori».
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 30:58
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
I'm always in awe of how relevant and powerful the Quran is after all these years!Subhannalah it truly is proof of the magnificence of our creator. In it you'll find answers to questions you have,solutions to problems you've faced and stories that you can relate with. In the different stories of the prophets is a ton of wisdom that can be applied to our current lives. Subhanallah! Alhamdullilahi! Allahu Akbar..I can't h...
Vedi altro
3
2
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì