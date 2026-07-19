Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
55
30:55
ويوم تقوم الساعة يقسم المجرمون ما لبثوا غير ساعة كذالك كانوا يوفكون ٥٥
وَيَوْمَ تَقُومُ ٱلسَّاعَةُ يُقْسِمُ ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ مَا لَبِثُوا۟ غَيْرَ سَاعَةٍۢ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ كَانُوا۟ يُؤْفَكُونَ ٥٥
وَيَوۡمَ
تَقُومُ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
يُقۡسِمُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
مَا
لَبِثُواْ
غَيۡرَ
سَاعَةٖۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
كَانُواْ
يُؤۡفَكُونَ
٥٥
Il Giorno in cui sorgerà l’Ora, giureranno i criminali di non essere rimasti che un’ora [nei loro sepolcri]
1
. Già mentivano [sulla terra].
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Mohannad Hakeem
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 23:112-114, 30:55
Allah asks them the question in terms of YEARS: How many years did you spend on earth?
They will answer in DAYS: This is how short life will look like: 'A day or a part of a day!
In another Ayah: The criminals will reflect on their stay in the dunia in hours!!
SubhanaAllah, life is short! a year (2022) has gone!
Let's reflect on our short stay and pack our bags and be ready to leave
More on this in our
#QuranWeeklyDose
session:
https://www.y...
Vedi altro
29
2
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì