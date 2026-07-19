Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
37
30:37
اولم يروا ان الله يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء ويقدر ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٣٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَقْدِرُ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٣٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَبۡسُطُ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
وَيَقۡدِرُۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣٧
Non hanno visto che Allah dona con larghezza a chi vuole e lesina anche? Questi sono segni per coloro che credono.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
J Yousef
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 34:39, 30:37, 2:245, 34:36, 29:62, 39:52, 42:12, 13:26, 17:30
pubblicato in
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
Vedi altro
7
1
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì