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Ar-Rum
27
30:27
وهو الذي يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده وهو اهون عليه وله المثل الاعلى في السماوات والارض وهو العزيز الحكيم ٢٧
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى يَبْدَؤُا۟ ٱلْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُۥ وَهُوَ أَهْوَنُ عَلَيْهِ ۚ وَلَهُ ٱلْمَثَلُ ٱلْأَعْلَىٰ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٢٧
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
يَبۡدَؤُاْ
ٱلۡخَلۡقَ
ثُمَّ
يُعِيدُهُۥ
وَهُوَ
أَهۡوَنُ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡمَثَلُ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَىٰ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٢٧
Egli è Colui Che inizia la creazione e la reitera e ciò Gli è facile. A Lui appartiene la similitudine più sublime nei cieli e sulla terra
1
. È Lui l’Eccelso, il Saggio!
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Riferimento
Ayah 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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