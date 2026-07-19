Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
25
30:25
ومن اياته ان تقوم السماء والارض بامره ثم اذا دعاكم دعوة من الارض اذا انتم تخرجون ٢٥
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن تَقُومَ ٱلسَّمَآءُ وَٱلْأَرْضُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ ۚ ثُمَّ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ دَعْوَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلْأَرْضِ إِذَآ أَنتُمْ تَخْرُجُونَ ٢٥
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَن
تَقُومَ
ٱلسَّمَآءُ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضُ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦۚ
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
دَعَاكُمۡ
دَعۡوَةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِذَآ
أَنتُمۡ
تَخۡرُجُونَ
٢٥
E fa parte dei Suoi segni che il cielo e la terra si tengan ritti
1
per ordine Suo. Quando poi vi chiamerà d’un solo richiamo, ecco che sorgerete [dalle tombe],
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Salihu Abba
Seguire
7 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
Vedi altro
8
2
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì