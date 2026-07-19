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Ar-Rum
24
30:24
ومن اياته يريكم البرق خوفا وطمعا وينزل من السماء ماء فيحيي به الارض بعد موتها ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يعقلون ٢٤
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ يُرِيكُمُ ٱلْبَرْقَ خَوْفًۭا وَطَمَعًۭا وَيُنَزِّلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَيُحْىِۦ بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَعْقِلُونَ ٢٤
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
يُرِيكُمُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقَ
خَوۡفٗا
وَطَمَعٗا
وَيُنَزِّلُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَيُحۡيِۦ
بِهِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَآۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَعۡقِلُونَ
٢٤
E fa parte dei Suoi segni farvi scorgere il lampo, con timore e brama
1
, e il far scendere dal cielo l’acqua con la quale ridà vita alla terra che già era morta. Ecco davvero segni per coloro che ragionano.
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Hamaad Ali Akbar
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anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 30:24
Lately, I’ve been paying closer attention to nature—the way it moves, shifts, and transforms. The beauty and the chaos, the way a storm can rage through the sky one day, only to be followed by clear, hopeful sunlight the next. And as I reflect on this, I see how the natural world mirrors the fluctuations of my own faith—sometimes strong and unwavering, other times clouded and uncertain.
But what has helped me stay more consistent in my faith is ...
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Salihu Abba
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7 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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