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As-Saffat
159
37:159
سبحان الله عما يصفون ١٥٩
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ ١٥٩
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Gloria ad Allah, Egli è ben più alto di quel che Gli attribuiscono!
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Tareq Abed
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 37:160, 37:159
These ayãt are very uplifting if you contemplate on the deeper meaning. If Allah SWT is telling us that He is exalted above what they ascribe to Him, except what is ascribed to Him by his chosen servants, then that means if you only ascribe to Allah SWT what He ascribes to Himself (as taught to us in the Quran and authentic Sunnah), then that is a sign that you are one of His chosen servants.
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Tareq Abed
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8 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 37:159-160
The beauty of what Allah says here is that if you are someone that attributes only good qualities to Allah you are among his chosen servants, as he exalted himself from what is attributed to him except by his chosen servants.
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