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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: As-Saffat Ayah 152
As-Saffat
152
37:152
ولد الله وانهم لكاذبون ١٥٢
وَلَدَ ٱللَّهُ وَإِنَّهُمْ لَكَـٰذِبُونَ ١٥٢
وَلَدَ
ﳈ
ٱللَّهُ
ﳉ
وَإِنَّهُمۡ
ﳊ
لَكَٰذِبُونَ
ﳋ
١٥٢
ﳌ
«Allah ha generato». In verità sono bugiardi!
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid non è disponibile per il verso corrente.