Wisdom means realization of God (ma‘rifah) and knowledge (‘ilm) means divine revelation. All other prophets besides Lot also received these blessings. Now after the cessation of prophethood, the Quran is the sole purveyor of divine Revelation. As regards divine knowledge (hikmah or ma‘rifah), non-prophets also receive a share of it according to their merits. Those on whom God looks with kindness has God as their friend. He pulls them out of the environment of evil-doers and puts them in the environment of good people. He becomes their supporter at every turn of their lives. He bestows divine knowledge (hikmah) upon them, after which their whole life is bathed in God’s mercy.