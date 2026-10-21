Though the Quran has been revealed in a language of human beings, its literary superiority is extraordinary, so much so that its language itself provides proof of the Quran being a superior Divine discourse of God. Another proof of the Truth of the Quran is that, the prophets, born long before the revelation of the Quran,had predicted it. This prediction is found even today in the Torah, Zabur (Book of Psalms) and Injeel (Bible). It was on the basis of these predictions that a number of the Christian and Jewish scholars of those days (for example ‘Abdullah ibn Salam) embraced the faith. This trend continues even today. The revelation of the Divine discourse of God with such special arrangements, could be only for a certain special purpose and this purpose is to warn the people of the coming Day of Judgement: Just as warning about the Hereafter was the special purpose of all the previous revealed Books, so is it the special purpose of the Quran.