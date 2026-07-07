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Al-Jinn
18
72:18
وان المساجد لله فلا تدعوا مع الله احدا ١٨
وَأَنَّ ٱلْمَسَـٰجِدَ لِلَّهِ فَلَا تَدْعُوا۟ مَعَ ٱللَّهِ أَحَدًۭا ١٨
وَأَنَّ
ٱلۡمَسَٰجِدَ
لِلَّهِ
فَلَا
تَدۡعُواْ
مَعَ
ٱللَّهِ
أَحَدٗا
١٨
Le moschee appartengono ad Allah: non invocate nessuno insieme con Lui
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Hammad Fahim
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49 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 3:103, 72:18
One of the biggest manifestations of Allah's blessings upon us as believers, and something that is felt by believers at large, is the fraternity of faith, the brotherhood of Islam. No money or incentive can unite believers like Islam has. It is, without doubt, a mark of one of Allah's greatest blessings upon us, as described in the Qur’an as نِعْمَةَ اللّٰهِ (the blessing of Allah upon you). This brotherhood and unity are also proof of the truthf...
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Sajid Bhutta
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6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 72:18, 25:20
pubblicato in
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
Now it's real, for me at least. I always took it seriously but it hit me now when my masjid announced that today will be the last prayer.
I was able to find refuge in the masjid from everything, even before this virus. It was a home more beloved to my own house for me, And now it's gone. at least for now.
How hard was it when the Prophet (peace be upon him) was exiled from his own town which he held as the most beloved land to him.
The masaa...
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