Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Jinn
16
72:16
وان لو استقاموا على الطريقة لاسقيناهم ماء غدقا ١٦
وَأَلَّوِ ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَـٰهُم مَّآءً غَدَقًۭا ١٦
وَأَلَّوِ
ٱسۡتَقَٰمُواْ
عَلَى
ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ
لَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰهُم
مَّآءً
غَدَقٗا
١٦
Se si manterranno sulla Retta via, Noi li disseteremo di acqua abbondante
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Ali Ali
Seguire
46 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 72:16
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
وَأَلَّوِ ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَـٰهُم مَّآءً غَدَقًۭا
'Had the deniers followed the Right Way, We would have certainly granted them abundant rain to drink—' (72:16)
Perhaps you’ve been making that duʿā for what feels like an eternity,
Yet its pieces haven’t come together in the way you imagined.
And you wonder: 'I’ve been worshipping… is it even worth it?'
Look closely at the word ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟...
Vedi altro
8
2
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì