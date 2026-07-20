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Al-Ahzab
6
33:6
النبي اولى بالمومنين من انفسهم وازواجه امهاتهم واولو الارحام بعضهم اولى ببعض في كتاب الله من المومنين والمهاجرين الا ان تفعلوا الى اوليايكم معروفا كان ذالك في الكتاب مسطورا ٦
ٱلنَّبِىُّ أَوْلَىٰ بِٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ مِنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ ۖ وَأَزْوَٰجُهُۥٓ أُمَّهَـٰتُهُمْ ۗ وَأُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْحَامِ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلَىٰ بِبَعْضٍۢ فِى كِتَـٰبِ ٱللَّهِ مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُهَـٰجِرِينَ إِلَّآ أَن تَفْعَلُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَوْلِيَآئِكُم مَّعْرُوفًۭا ۚ كَانَ ذَٰلِكَ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ مَسْطُورًۭا ٦
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
أَوۡلَىٰ
بِٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
مِنۡ
أَنفُسِهِمۡۖ
وَأَزۡوَٰجُهُۥٓ
أُمَّهَٰتُهُمۡۗ
وَأُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَرۡحَامِ
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
أَوۡلَىٰ
بِبَعۡضٖ
فِي
كِتَٰبِ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُهَٰجِرِينَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَفۡعَلُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَوۡلِيَآئِكُم
مَّعۡرُوفٗاۚ
كَانَ
ذَٰلِكَ
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مَسۡطُورٗا
٦
Il Profeta è più vicino ai credenti di loro stessi e le sue spose sono le loro madri
1
. Secondo il Libro di Allah, [nella successione] i legami parentali hanno priorità su quelli tra i credenti e tra gli immigrati, a meno che non vogliate lasciare un legato a favore dei vostri fratelli nella religione. Questo è scritto nel Libro [di Allah]
2
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Hammad Fahim
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43 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 33:6
'The Prophet is closer to the believers than their own selves…' (Al-Ahzab 33:6)
This verse reminds us that love for the Prophet (peace be upon him) isn’t just emotion. it is trust, obedience, and loyalty. His guidance comes before our own desires, his wives were honoured as our mothers, and his care extended even to the debts and welfare of those without family. He (peace be upon him) once told us: 'I am closer to every believer than his own sel...
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16
10
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguire
45 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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