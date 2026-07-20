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Al-Ahzab
51
33:51
۞ ترجي من تشاء منهن وتووي اليك من تشاء ومن ابتغيت ممن عزلت فلا جناح عليك ذالك ادنى ان تقر اعينهن ولا يحزن ويرضين بما اتيتهن كلهن والله يعلم ما في قلوبكم وكان الله عليما حليما ٥١
۞ تُرْجِى مَن تَشَآءُ مِنْهُنَّ وَتُـْٔوِىٓ إِلَيْكَ مَن تَشَآءُ ۖ وَمَنِ ٱبْتَغَيْتَ مِمَّنْ عَزَلْتَ فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكَ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ أَدْنَىٰٓ أَن تَقَرَّ أَعْيُنُهُنَّ وَلَا يَحْزَنَّ وَيَرْضَيْنَ بِمَآ ءَاتَيْتَهُنَّ كُلُّهُنَّ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ مَا فِى قُلُوبِكُمْ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلِيمًا حَلِيمًۭا ٥١
۞ تُرۡجِي
مَن
تَشَآءُ
مِنۡهُنَّ
وَتُـٔۡوِيٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
مَن
تَشَآءُۖ
وَمَنِ
ٱبۡتَغَيۡتَ
مِمَّنۡ
عَزَلۡتَ
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
أَدۡنَىٰٓ
أَن
تَقَرَّ
أَعۡيُنُهُنَّ
وَلَا
يَحۡزَنَّ
وَيَرۡضَيۡنَ
بِمَآ
ءَاتَيۡتَهُنَّ
كُلُّهُنَّۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِي
قُلُوبِكُمۡۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمًا
حَلِيمٗا
٥١
Se farai aspettare quelle che vorrai e chiamerai da te quella che vorrai e se andrai a riprenderne una che avevi fatto aspettare, non ci sarà colpa per te, così che siano confortate e cessi la loro afflizione e siano contente di ciò che avrai concesso loro. Allah conosce quel che c’è nei vostri cuori. Allah è sapiente e magnanimo
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Riferimento
Ayah 26:88-89, 58:7, 29:45, 2:183, 33:51
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