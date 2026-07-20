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Al-Ahzab
29
33:29
وان كنتن تردن الله ورسوله والدار الاخرة فان الله اعد للمحسنات منكن اجرا عظيما ٢٩
وَإِن كُنتُنَّ تُرِدْنَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ وَٱلدَّارَ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةَ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ أَعَدَّ لِلْمُحْسِنَـٰتِ مِنكُنَّ أَجْرًا عَظِيمًۭا ٢٩
وَإِن
كُنتُنَّ
تُرِدۡنَ
ٱللَّهَ
وَرَسُولَهُۥ
وَٱلدَّارَ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَعَدَّ
لِلۡمُحۡسِنَٰتِ
مِنكُنَّ
أَجۡرًا
عَظِيمٗا
٢٩
Se invece bramate Allah e il Suo Inviato e la Dimora Ultima, [sappiate] che Allah ha preparato una ricompensa enorme per quelle di voi che fanno il bene».
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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40 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 33:28-29
Bismillah
Surah Al-Ahzab offers a profound framework for understanding the sacredness of marriage and family life in Islam. It portrays marriage not merely as a social contract but as a spiritual partnership built on respect, faith, and shared responsibility. The verses that address the Prophet ﷺ and his household serve as timeless reminders that dignity, humility, and devotion to Allah form the essence of a strong marital bond.
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