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Al-Ahzab
25
33:25
ورد الله الذين كفروا بغيظهم لم ينالوا خيرا وكفى الله المومنين القتال وكان الله قويا عزيزا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بِغَيْظِهِمْ لَمْ يَنَالُوا۟ خَيْرًۭا ۚ وَكَفَى ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٱلْقِتَالَ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ قَوِيًّا عَزِيزًۭا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
بِغَيۡظِهِمۡ
لَمۡ
يَنَالُواْ
خَيۡرٗاۚ
وَكَفَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
ٱلۡقِتَالَۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَوِيًّا
عَزِيزٗا
٢٥
Allah ha respinto nel loro astio i miscredenti, senza che abbiano conseguito alcun bene, e ha risparmiato ai credenti la lotta. Allah è forte ed eccelso.
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Ayah 33:25, 20:8
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