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Al-Ahzab
10
33:10
اذ جاءوكم من فوقكم ومن اسفل منكم واذ زاغت الابصار وبلغت القلوب الحناجر وتظنون بالله الظنونا ١٠
إِذْ جَآءُوكُم مِّن فَوْقِكُمْ وَمِنْ أَسْفَلَ مِنكُمْ وَإِذْ زَاغَتِ ٱلْأَبْصَـٰرُ وَبَلَغَتِ ٱلْقُلُوبُ ٱلْحَنَاجِرَ وَتَظُنُّونَ بِٱللَّهِ ٱلظُّنُونَا۠ ١٠
إِذۡ
جَآءُوكُم
مِّن
فَوۡقِكُمۡ
وَمِنۡ
أَسۡفَلَ
مِنكُمۡ
وَإِذۡ
زَاغَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡصَٰرُ
وَبَلَغَتِ
ٱلۡقُلُوبُ
ٱلۡحَنَاجِرَ
وَتَظُنُّونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
ٱلظُّنُونَا۠
١٠
Quando vi assalirono dall’alto e dal basso, si offuscarono i vostri sguardi: avevate il cuore in gola e vi lasciavate andare ad ogni sorta di congettura a proposito di Allah
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Riferimento
Ayah 33:10-11
Nations and individuals alike pass through times of victory and times of defeat, moments of joy and others of sorrow. In times of hardship, grief can grow so heavy that it tempts us toward despair, or even toward thinking ill of Allah and our fellow believers. That despair can freeze our actions and drain our spirit.
This is not a new scene. The Qur’an tells us that even the best of generations, scholars, leaders, and common folk faced such mome...
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