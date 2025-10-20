Stai leggendo un tafsir per il gruppo di versi 11:32 a 11:34

The People's Request of Nuh to bring the Torment and His Response to Them

Allah, the Exalted, informs that the people of Nuh sought to hasten Allah's vengeance, torment, anger and the trial (His punishment). This is based on their saying,

قَالُواْ ينُوحُ قَدْ جَادَلْتَنَا فَأَكْثَرْتَ جِدَالَنَا

(They said: "O Nuh! You have disputed with us and much have you prolonged the dispute with us...") They meant by this, "You (Nuh) have argued with us long enough, and we are still not going to follow you."

فَأْتِنَا بِمَا تَعِدُنَآ

(now bring upon us what you threaten us with,) What he (Nuh) promised is referring to the vengeance and torment (from Allah). They were actually saying, "Supplicate against us however you wish, and let whatever you have supplicated come to us."

إِن كُنتَ مِنَ الصَّـدِقِينَقَالَ إِنَّمَا يَأْتِيكُمْ بِهِ اللَّهُ إِن شَآءَ وَمَآ أَنتُمْ بِمُعْجِزِينَ

("...if you are of the truthful." (In reply to this,) He said: "Only Allah will bring it (the punishment) on you, if He wills, and then you will escape not.)11:32-33 This means, `It is only Allah Who can punish you and hasten your punishment for you. He is the One from Whom nothing escapes. '

وَلاَ يَنفَعُكُمْ نُصْحِى إِنْ أَرَدْتُّ أَنْ أَنصَحَ لَكُمْ إِن كَانَ اللَّهُ يُرِيدُ أَن يُغْوِيَكُمْ

(And my advice will not profit you, even if I wish to give you good counsel, if Allah's will is to keep you astray.) This means: something that could be useful to you (in acceptance) of my preaching to you, warning you and advising you.

إِن كَانَ اللَّهُ يُرِيدُ أَن يُغْوِيَكُمْ

(if Allah's will is to keep you astray.) This means: your deception and your ultimate destruction.

هُوَ رَبُّكُمْ وَإِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ

(He is your Lord! and to Him you shall return.) He is the Owner of the finality of all matters. He is the Controller, the Judge, the Most Just and He does not do any injustice. Unto Him belongs the creation and the command. He is the Originator and the Repeater (of the creation). He is the Owner of this life and the Hereafter.