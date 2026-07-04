Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yusuf
77
12:77
۞ قالوا ان يسرق فقد سرق اخ له من قبل فاسرها يوسف في نفسه ولم يبدها لهم قال انتم شر مكانا والله اعلم بما تصفون ٧٧
۞ قَالُوٓا۟ إِن يَسْرِقْ فَقَدْ سَرَقَ أَخٌۭ لَّهُۥ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ فَأَسَرَّهَا يُوسُفُ فِى نَفْسِهِۦ وَلَمْ يُبْدِهَا لَهُمْ ۚ قَالَ أَنتُمْ شَرٌّۭ مَّكَانًۭا ۖ وَٱللَّهُ أَعْلَمُ بِمَا تَصِفُونَ ٧٧
۞ قَالُوٓاْ
إِن
يَسۡرِقۡ
فَقَدۡ
سَرَقَ
أَخٞ
لَّهُۥ
مِن
قَبۡلُۚ
فَأَسَرَّهَا
يُوسُفُ
فِي
نَفۡسِهِۦ
وَلَمۡ
يُبۡدِهَا
لَهُمۡۚ
قَالَ
أَنتُمۡ
شَرّٞ
مَّكَانٗاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
تَصِفُونَ
٧٧
Disse: «Se ha rubato, già uno dei suoi fratelli aveva rubato»
1
. Giuseppe nascose [il sentimento] nel suo cuore, senza mostrare loro nulla. Disse: «Invero la vostra situazione è peggiore, e Allah sa cosa affermate!».
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
A Siddiqui
Seguire
37 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 12:77
I often reflect on this ayah when I am sure someone is lying to me in a personal situation. The other party, whether child or adult, is already aware that they are not being truthful, but what they don't know is whether I bought their lie or not.
I've often found that taking time to pause before reacting has several benefits:
It forces me to practice patience and show restraint, it gives me space to check my emotions and think through my respon...
Vedi altro
25
10
Iraj Marjan
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 12:77, 12:39-40, 12:8
The story of Prophet Yusuf and his brothers highlights many contrasts one of those crucial differences is emotional regulation. Yusuf Aleyhisalam possessed this skill, while his brothers lacked it. This disparity enabled Yusuf (AS) to succeed in every trial, whereas his brothers remained consumed by hatred for decades (see verse 8&77), their personal growth stifled.
But how did Yusuf Aleyhisalam develop this skill? Both he and his brothers rece...
Vedi altro
17
12
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì