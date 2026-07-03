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Yusuf
62
12:62
وقال لفتيانه اجعلوا بضاعتهم في رحالهم لعلهم يعرفونها اذا انقلبوا الى اهلهم لعلهم يرجعون ٦٢
وَقَالَ لِفِتْيَـٰنِهِ ٱجْعَلُوا۟ بِضَـٰعَتَهُمْ فِى رِحَالِهِمْ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَعْرِفُونَهَآ إِذَا ٱنقَلَبُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَهْلِهِمْ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٦٢
وَقَالَ
لِفِتۡيَٰنِهِ
ٱجۡعَلُواْ
بِضَٰعَتَهُمۡ
فِي
رِحَالِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡرِفُونَهَآ
إِذَا
ٱنقَلَبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٦٢
Disse [poi] ai suoi garzoni: «Nascondete le loro merci nei loro bagagli, ché le riconoscano quando saranno giunti presso la loro gente e forse ritorneranno»
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Saaniya Nerekar
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2 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 12:62
amazing once upon a time he(yusuf as) was a servant and now he has servants.
Indeed Allah is the one who gives greatness to whom He wills and takes it away from whom He wills.
here Yusuf as does ihsaaan(good deed),
He is returning the money to his brothers , this shows how we should be generous to our own families and our own relatives.
We must be grateful to Allah and keep on doing ihsaan(good deeds) .
and the best of you are the best to the...
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