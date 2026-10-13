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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 59
Yunus
59
10:59
قل ارايتم ما انزل الله لكم من رزق فجعلتم منه حراما وحلالا قل الله اذن لكم ام على الله تفترون ٥٩
قُلْ أَرَءَيْتُم مَّآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ لَكُم مِّن رِّزْقٍۢ فَجَعَلْتُم مِّنْهُ حَرَامًۭا وَحَلَـٰلًۭا قُلْ ءَآللَّهُ أَذِنَ لَكُمْ ۖ أَمْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَفْتَرُونَ ٥٩
قُلۡ
ﲋ
أَرَءَيۡتُم
ﲌ
مَّآ
ﲍ
أَنزَلَ
ﲎ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲏ
لَكُم
ﲐ
مِّن
ﲑ
رِّزۡقٖ
ﲒ
فَجَعَلۡتُم
ﲓ
مِّنۡهُ
ﲔ
حَرَامٗا
ﲕ
وَحَلَٰلٗا
ﲖ
قُلۡ
ﲗ
ءَآللَّهُ
ﲘ
أَذِنَ
ﲙ
لَكُمۡۖ
ﲚﲛ
أَمۡ
ﲜ
عَلَى
ﲝ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲞ
تَفۡتَرُونَ
ﲟ
٥٩
ﲠ
Di’: «Cosa pensate del cibo che Allah ha fatto scendere per voi e che dividete in illecito e lecito?»
1
. Di’: «E Allah che ve lo ha permesso oppure inventate menzogne contro Allah?».
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
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