All of the observances of shirk (attributing partners to God) are based on false hopes. Events which occur by God’s will are attributed by man to false gods, which in his self-delusion he makes the centre of his obeisance and worship. He depends so much on these false gods of his that he thinks that even in the Hereafter they will come to his help against God and save him from God’s scourge. These are but false hopes, but in the world their falsehood does not become clear, because due to the conditions of man’s trial here, a veil of secrecy covers every reality. Here man has the opportunity to attribute the various events to his imaginary gods and thus be satisfied with their ‘godliness.’ But in the Hereafter all realities will be laid bare. There, it will become clear that in this universe nobody has power except the one and only God. In the present world, man is living under the misunderstanding that, with the help of his leaders and false gods, he will be successful in the stages of the Hereafter, but in the Hereafter it will suddenly be clear to him that this confidence of his was absolutely false. Here, everybody will be requited according to what he himself has done and all imaginary supports will disappear as if they had never existed.