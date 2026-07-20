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Fatir
4
35:4
وان يكذبوك فقد كذبت رسل من قبلك والى الله ترجع الامور ٤
وَإِن يُكَذِّبُوكَ فَقَدْ كُذِّبَتْ رُسُلٌۭ مِّن قَبْلِكَ ۚ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ تُرْجَعُ ٱلْأُمُورُ ٤
وَإِن
يُكَذِّبُوكَ
فَقَدۡ
كُذِّبَتۡ
رُسُلٞ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَۚ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
تُرۡجَعُ
ٱلۡأُمُورُ
٤
E se ti trattano da bugiardo, [sappi] che già trattarono da bugiardi i messaggeri che ti precedettero. Tutto quanto ritorna ad Allah.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Rushana Roberts
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
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