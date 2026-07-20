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Fatir
13
35:13
يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى ذالكم الله ربكم له الملك والذين تدعون من دونه ما يملكون من قطمير ١٣
يُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ كُلٌّۭ يَجْرِى لِأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۚ ذَٰلِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ تَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِۦ مَا يَمْلِكُونَ مِن قِطْمِيرٍ ١٣
يُولِجُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
فِي
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُولِجُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
فِي
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗىۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
تَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦ
مَا
يَمۡلِكُونَ
مِن
قِطۡمِيرٍ
١٣
Egli fa sì che la notte compenetri il giorno e il giorno compenetri la notte e ha sottomesso il sole e la luna. Ciascuno orbita fino ad un termine stabilito. Questi è Allah, il vostro Signore: appartiene a Lui la sovranità, mentre coloro che invocate all’infuori di Lui non posseggono neppure una pellicola di seme di dattero.
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Ayah 35:13
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