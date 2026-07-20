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Fatir
1
35:1
الحمد لله فاطر السماوات والارض جاعل الملايكة رسلا اولي اجنحة مثنى وثلاث ورباع يزيد في الخلق ما يشاء ان الله على كل شيء قدير ١
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ فَاطِرِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ جَاعِلِ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ رُسُلًا أُو۟لِىٓ أَجْنِحَةٍۢ مَّثْنَىٰ وَثُلَـٰثَ وَرُبَـٰعَ ۚ يَزِيدُ فِى ٱلْخَلْقِ مَا يَشَآءُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ١
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
فَاطِرِ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَاعِلِ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
رُسُلًا
أُوْلِيٓ
أَجۡنِحَةٖ
مَّثۡنَىٰ
وَثُلَٰثَ
وَرُبَٰعَۚ
يَزِيدُ
فِي
ٱلۡخَلۡقِ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
١
La lode appartiene ad Allah, Colui Che ha dato origine ai cieli e alla terra, Che ha fatto degli angeli messaggeri dotati di due, tre o quattro ali
1
. Egli aggiunge alla creazione quello che vuole
2
. In verità Allah è onnipotente.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
R. Ebied
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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Rushana Roberts
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
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