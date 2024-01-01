Ramadan is a time of immense blessings and reflection, a month where hearts are softened and connections with the Quran are deepened. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace meaningful growth and embark on a transformative journey. With thoughtfully designed tools and programs, we aim to inspire engagement with the Quran that lasts well beyond this blessed month.

Set custom Quranic goals tailored to your Ramadan journey. Decide how much Quran you want to read over a specific time period and track your progress with ease. Stay motivated with streak tracking and make steady progress toward your goals!

Our Featured Ramadan Programs

Preparing Our Hearts for Ramadan

Embark on a journey to mentally and spiritually prepare for Ramadan with our enhanced Learning Plan, Preparing Our Hearts for Ramadan. This revised program is based on last year’s highly-rated course, enriched with additional insights and reflections to help you approach Ramadan with a rejuvenated focus.

What You’ll Gain:

Self-development tips.

Quranic reflections to inspire mindfulness and intention-setting.

Actionable tips to create a fulfilling Ramadan routine.

Start this learning plan now:

Reviews from readers who completed this Learning Plan last Ramadan:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mashallah,this learning plan not just helpful but it is extremely a helpful source for me to prepare myself for upcoming ramadhan. All the 9 day topics teach me lots of thing and made me reflect on my state of imaan.I hope i will gain more knowledge in the month of ramadhan. Ameen insyaallah. Thank you Quran.com!!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “The plan was very transformative. I pray Allah SW will bless me with the ability to implement most, if not all of the recommendations in order to adequately prepare for Ramadan, spiritually, intellectually, and morally grow during this period, and continue to improve in these areas even after Ramadan In Shaa Allah.”

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “This made me to read Qur'an with meaning and reflect upon it. And the author talked about increasing iman, giving up the sins and also he talked about how to be in the month of ramadhan and how to prepare for it from the month of shaban.”

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I LOVED this is was very insightful and i learnt a lot”

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “SubhanAllah, I have learned many topics and truly built a greater understanding of the Quran and faith. Wallahi, there is an activity mentioned here and I will perform it.”

