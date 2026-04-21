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Al-Qalam
24
68:24
ان لا يدخلنها اليوم عليكم مسكين ٢٤
أَن لَّا يَدْخُلَنَّهَا ٱلْيَوْمَ عَلَيْكُم مِّسْكِينٌۭ ٢٤
أَن
لَّا
يَدۡخُلَنَّهَا
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّسۡكِينٞ
٢٤
«Che oggi non si presenti a voi un povero!»
1
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العربية
Al-Qurtubi
وكان أبوهم يخبر الفقراء والمساكين فيحضروا وقت الحصاد والصرام .
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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