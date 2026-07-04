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Yusuf
77
12:77
۞ قالوا ان يسرق فقد سرق اخ له من قبل فاسرها يوسف في نفسه ولم يبدها لهم قال انتم شر مكانا والله اعلم بما تصفون ٧٧
۞ قَالُوٓا۟ إِن يَسْرِقْ فَقَدْ سَرَقَ أَخٌۭ لَّهُۥ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ فَأَسَرَّهَا يُوسُفُ فِى نَفْسِهِۦ وَلَمْ يُبْدِهَا لَهُمْ ۚ قَالَ أَنتُمْ شَرٌّۭ مَّكَانًۭا ۖ وَٱللَّهُ أَعْلَمُ بِمَا تَصِفُونَ ٧٧
قَالُوْۤا
اِنْ
یَّسْرِقْ
فَقَدْ
سَرَقَ
اَخٌ
لَّهٗ
مِنْ
قَبْلُ ۚ
فَاَسَرَّهَا
یُوْسُفُ
فِیْ
نَفْسِهٖ
وَلَمْ
یُبْدِهَا
لَهُمْ ۚ
قَالَ
اَنْتُمْ
شَرٌّ
مَّكَانًا ۚ
وَاللّٰهُ
اَعْلَمُ
بِمَا
تَصِفُوْنَ
۟
Mereka berkata, "Jika dia mencuri, maka sungguh sebelum itu saudaranya pun pernah pula mencuri." Maka Yusuf menyembunyikan (kejengkelan) dalam hatinya dan tidak ditampakkannya kepada mereka. Dia berkata (dalam hatinya), "Kedudukanmu justru lebih buruk. Dan Allah Maha Mengetahui apa yang kamu terangkan."
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
A Siddiqui
Mengikuti
37 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 12:77
I often reflect on this ayah when I am sure someone is lying to me in a personal situation. The other party, whether child or adult, is already aware that they are not being truthful, but what they don't know is whether I bought their lie or not.
I've often found that taking time to pause before reacting has several benefits:
It forces me to practice patience and show restraint, it gives me space to check my emotions and think through my respon...
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25
10
Iraj Marjan
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 12:77, 12:39-40, 12:8
The story of Prophet Yusuf and his brothers highlights many contrasts one of those crucial differences is emotional regulation. Yusuf Aleyhisalam possessed this skill, while his brothers lacked it. This disparity enabled Yusuf (AS) to succeed in every trial, whereas his brothers remained consumed by hatred for decades (see verse 8&77), their personal growth stifled.
But how did Yusuf Aleyhisalam develop this skill? Both he and his brothers rece...
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17
12
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