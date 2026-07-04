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Yusuf
67
12:67
وقال يا بني لا تدخلوا من باب واحد وادخلوا من ابواب متفرقة وما اغني عنكم من الله من شيء ان الحكم الا لله عليه توكلت وعليه فليتوكل المتوكلون ٦٧
وَقَالَ يَـٰبَنِىَّ لَا تَدْخُلُوا۟ مِنۢ بَابٍۢ وَٰحِدٍۢ وَٱدْخُلُوا۟ مِنْ أَبْوَٰبٍۢ مُّتَفَرِّقَةٍۢ ۖ وَمَآ أُغْنِى عَنكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ ۖ إِنِ ٱلْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ ۖ عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ ۖ وَعَلَيْهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلْمُتَوَكِّلُونَ ٦٧
وَقَالَ
یٰبَنِیَّ
لَا
تَدْخُلُوْا
مِنْ
بَابٍ
وَّاحِدٍ
وَّادْخُلُوْا
مِنْ
اَبْوَابٍ
مُّتَفَرِّقَةٍ ؕ
وَمَاۤ
اُغْنِیْ
عَنْكُمْ
مِّنَ
اللّٰهِ
مِنْ
شَیْءٍ ؕ
اِنِ
الْحُكْمُ
اِلَّا
لِلّٰهِ ؕ
عَلَیْهِ
تَوَكَّلْتُ ۚ
وَعَلَیْهِ
فَلْیَتَوَكَّلِ
الْمُتَوَكِّلُوْنَ
۟
Dan dia (Yakub) berkata, "Wahai anak-anakku! Janganlah kamu masuk dari satu pintu gerbang, dan masuklah dari pintu-pintu gerbang yang berbeda; namun demikian aku tidak dapat mempertahankan kamu sedikit pun dari (takdir) Allah. Keputusan itu hanyalah bagi Allah. Kepada-Nya aku bertawakal dan kepada-Nya pula bertawakallah orang-orang yang bertawakal."
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Saaniya Nerekar
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 12:67
At the end of the day the decision is of Allah.
this makes us realize that each and every person must be good to Allah.
Trust Allah.
don't trust yourselves and don't be proud of who you are , you must be confident but this confidence should not make you independent of Allah.
2
1
Razia Zahra
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 12:67-68
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC AND DIFFICULTIES.
Again, I sat with my Qur'an reading when the kids are fast asleep. I have by the mercy and grace of Allah reached Surah Al Yusuf.
I have been like the majority of us, taking my precautions against contracting coronvirus especially with people in my family who are a little more vulnerable. My son has tested positive for corona virus. I ...
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