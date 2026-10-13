All Might and Honor is for Allah -- He Alone has Full Authority within the Universe Allah said to His Messenger , وَلاَ يَحْزُنكَ (Do not greive) because of the remarks of these idolators, and depend on Allah and ask for His help. Put your trust in Him. إِنَّ الْعِزَّةَجَمِيعاً (For all power and honor belong to Allah.) All might and honor belong to Him, His Messenger and the believers. هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْعَلِيمُ (He is the All-Hearer, the All-Knower.) He hears the utterances of His servants and knows their affairs. Allah then stated that to Him is the dominion of the heavens and earth. But the idolators worship idols, that own nothing and can neither harm nor benefit anyone. They have no evidence to base their worship on them. They only follow their own conjecture, lies, and ultimately - falsehood. Allah then informed us that He is the One Who made the night for His servants to rest therein from weariness and exhaustion. وَالنَّهَارَ مُبْصِراً (And the day to make things visible (to you).) bright and clear for them to seek livelihood and to travel to fulfill their needs. إِنَّ فِى ذلِكَ لآيَتٍ لِّقَوْمٍ يَسْمَعُونَ (Verily, in this are Ayat for a people who listen.) Those who hear these proofs and take a lesson from them. These Ayat can lead them to realize the greatness of their Creator and Sustainer.