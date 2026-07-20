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9
36:9
وجعلنا من بين ايديهم سدا ومن خلفهم سدا فاغشيناهم فهم لا يبصرون ٩
وَجَعَلْنَا مِنۢ بَيْنِ أَيْدِيهِمْ سَدًّۭا وَمِنْ خَلْفِهِمْ سَدًّۭا فَأَغْشَيْنَـٰهُمْ فَهُمْ لَا يُبْصِرُونَ ٩
وَجَعَلْنَا
مِنْ
بَیْنِ
اَیْدِیْهِمْ
سَدًّا
وَّمِنْ
خَلْفِهِمْ
سَدًّا
فَاَغْشَیْنٰهُمْ
فَهُمْ
لَا
یُبْصِرُوْنَ
۟
Dan Kami jadikan di hadapan mereka sekat (dinding) dan di belakang mereka juga sekat, dan Kami tutup (mata) mereka sehingga mereka tidak dapat melihat.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Iraj Marjan
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:9
I still recall the haunting final words of a Gazan paramedic, captured in a recording amidst the relentless Israeli bombardment. His voice was laced with fervent pleas for forgiveness, a yearning for martyrdom, and an unshakeable conviction in the face of unbearable suffering. As he recited this particular verse, it struck me so hard
The verse resonated deeply, forcing me to confront a disturbing question: Is the wall only surrounds the disbel...
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17
5
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
33 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Lihat lainnya
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
34 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Lihat lainnya
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
39 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Lihat lainnya
4
1
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
43 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Lihat lainnya
9
2
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