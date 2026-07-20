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Yasin
70
36:70
لينذر من كان حيا ويحق القول على الكافرين ٧٠
لِّيُنذِرَ مَن كَانَ حَيًّۭا وَيَحِقَّ ٱلْقَوْلُ عَلَى ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٧٠
لِّیُنْذِرَ
مَنْ
كَانَ
حَیًّا
وَّیَحِقَّ
الْقَوْلُ
عَلَی
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
agar dia (Muhammad) memberi peringatan kepada orang-orang yang hidup (hatinya) dan agar pasti ketetapan (azab) terhadap orang-orang kafir.
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
30 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Lihat lainnya
12
3
A Siddiqui
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:69-70, 36:11
Reflecting on these Ayat in Surah Ya-Seen brought these questions to mind. Will you reflect with me?
👉How do you feel when you are warned about something you care about?
How does your heart feel?
How you feel emotionally?
How do you feel physically?
Do you change your actions in any way?
👉Now think of how you feel when you are warned about something that you don't care about. Something that is completely irrelevant to you and your life (e...
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26
8
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
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